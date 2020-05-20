Betway announces sponsorship of CS:GO DreamHack Masters Spring event

With esports gaining increased attention from bettors amid the coronavirus pandemic, online gambling company Betway announced Tuesday that it is sponsoring the DreamHack Masters Spring.

A $300,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, DreamHack Masters Spring kicked off two of its four online regional events Tuesday: a 16-team European bracket and an eight-team North America bracket, both of which will run through June 14.

The Asia and Oceania events, each with four teams, are scheduled for June 2-7.

The tournament would have been held in June at Jonkoping, Sweden, if not for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Betway already had sponsorship deals with three of the teams in the DreamHack Masters Spring: Brazil's MIBR, playing in the North America bracket, and Sweden's Ninjas in Pyjamas and Germany's BIG, both playing in the European bracket.