Breaking the ’comics for boys’ stigma: Jenny Frison creates Comic Con Africa’s official virtual poster

Cape Town - Comic Con Africa has announced and shared the official and exclusive artwork for the 2020 Online Con’s event poster, digital badges, and Visitors’ Guide, drawn by comic book cover artist and illustrator Jenny Frison. Frison said she wanted the poster to be iconic. “I wanted it to be a really iconic, powerful, graceful Wonder Woman image”. In the artwork Princess Diana firmly grasping the Sword of Athena, the golden Lasso of Truth at her hip, in her famous and gritty red Amazonian battle armour. The artwork features Wonder Woman and is perfectly timed with the latest major DCEU release Wonder Woman 1984, but also Women’s Month. However, women face a number of obstacles in the comic book industry.

“There are barriers to entry when it comes to breaking into the comic world, especially as a woman. There is a stigma towards women because many people believe that ’comics are for boys’ and of course so many of the characters are men. Women success stories are few. One is that local artist Tasia is the first South African female artist to have illustrated a variant cover for DC Comics internationally,” said Marketing manager at Comic Con Africa Clair Wright.

“This is where the importance of Comic Con Africa comes into play because the best way to break into the industry is to get exposure to people who are already in it. If the international artists and industry players see promise, they can help local artists to get their big break. South African agencies like Art Chimp are bringing more women artists to local conventions because representation also plays a key role. A woman may not see herself as having the option of working in the industry purely because she does not see herself represented. We hope change is coming for women artists, and bringing Jenny Frison into our space is a way of increasing that much needed representation.”

Frison was introduced to comics when she saw Adam Hughes’ iconic covers of Wonder Woman on a family trip whilst in high school. She has now mastered the skill of creating arresting cover art.

Jenny began her career with covers for Hack/Slash, Ghost, True Blood, I, Vampire, Gail Simone’s Red Sonja, Tim Seeley’s Revival, and Buffy.

She is a lover of the horror genre. Her artwork is half traditional and half digital. This means she starts her linework with graphite on paper, and follows this with digital colouring that she carefully adjusts until she finds the exact look she is seeking.

Jenny joins a list of venerable virtual comic book guests at Comic Con Africa’s Online Con.

Comic Con Africa has an incredible lineup of artists and films series actors. Recently announced artists include Jim Zub, Dan Slott, Mark Brooks, and South African local Sean Izaakse. Also in attendance will be co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Eastman, as well as Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper, Jason David Frank of the Power Rangers as well as WWE heavyweight Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Esports host and live event producer Adam Savage is also on board.

Comic Con Africa’s Online Con will be going virtual this year from from 24 – 27 September 2020, 10h00 – 18h00 daily. It promises to deliver only the best of virtual Cosplay competitions, panel discussions, Q&As, a gamers’ paradise, Artist Alley, fan meet ups, exclusive merchandise and so much more.

There is also a specially developed online platform will guide fans through the universe of Pop Culture and give them access to the Con’s virtual content which will also be streamed to platforms across the web including YouTube, Instagram Live, Facebook Live, and Twitch.

Registering at https://bit.ly/CCA_Reg before 18 September. This will secure a virtual goodie bag with special offers and vouchers for the Con.

