Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans love the game’s ’creative licence’

'Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's fans love the game's "creative licence".

Lead designer Tony Flame from Treyarch thinks the game series is so popular because it has such as "passionate" community behind it but is also a very "playful" game.

He said: "I think there is something playful about Black Ops. It's serious. It has historical significance. But there is some play there, and Zombies is part of that. Some of the twists and turns in the campaign are an example of that. And even in our multiplayer. There is some creative license where we get to have fun with the fans.

"And with Zombies in particular, the fans can participate in, and we really do look at it as a back and forth. Fans are participating in this, and our community is so passionate and so large now. We listen to them and the game changes in response to the community, and it's very organic in that way. That's what Black Ops has become."

And senior creative director Dan Vondrak from Raven has praised the game's link to real life, diving between real "headlines".