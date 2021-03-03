Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War patch fixes Zombies' Outbreak bugs

The new 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' patch has launched with updates for 'Zombies' Outbreak'.

Treyarch has unveiled the full patch notes for the latest release, which is live and primarily focused on bug fixes and objective tunes in the new game mode.

These include "various stability fixes" for various issues, as well as sorting out a crash which was occurring when killing a Megaton HVT during the Elimination Objective.

In terms of gameplay, the Eliminate Objective " no longer removes additional enemies between HVT jumps to better balance difficulty with other Outbreak Objectives".

A number of other issues - including zombies "pausing or pathing incorrectly" and the flashlight staying on "after spectating during the Holdout Objective" - have also been sorted out.