Call of Duty: FaZe move into first place with stellar Week 7 showing

The Atlanta FaZe culminated a strong weekend with a victory over OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Sunday to move into first place in the Call of Duty standings.

Atlanta knocked off OpTic Gaming 3-1 in the championship match in action hosted by the Florida Mutineers. Earlier, the FaZe notched a 3-2 victory over the New York Subliners in the semifinals. OpTic Gaming nipped Toronto Ultra 3-2 in their semifinal match.

The Faze (170 points) earned 50 points for the title and hold a 20-point lead over the second-place Dallas Empire. The Chicago Huntsmen (130) are in third place.

Optic Gaming LA got off to a good start in the title match when they won Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-232. Atlanta knotted the score with a 6-5 win in Arklov Peak Search and Destroy and kept the momentum going with a 170-149 win in Hackney Yard Domination before closing out the win with a 250-232 triumph in St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

Atlanta reached the final by fighting off the Subliners.