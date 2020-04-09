Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 now live

Johannesburg – Season Three is now available across the Modern Warfare Universe, giving all Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty: Warzone players access to a new season jam-packed with free, new content and experiences. The new Season Three has a variety of new maps, modes, weapons, Operators, Vehicle Skins, cosmetics and much more that will leave Modern Warfare and Warzone players on their consoles for hours. Millions of players already have joined the fray, totaling more than 2.4 billion hours played together in Modern Warfare including Warzone. “Season Three is packed with free, new content coming to players across both Warzone and Modern Warfare. From the new maps and modes coming to core Multiplayer and the new ways to play in Warzone – including all-new Quad gameplay, this season is going to be awesome; we can’t wait for everyone to jump in and start playing,” said David Stohl, Co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. New Multiplayer Maps

Talsik Backlot is a high-octane, reimagined, classic 6v6 three-lane map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Hovec Sawmill is an all-new 6v6 map tucked away in the mountains of Kastovia.

Aniyah Incursion is a 6v6 twist on the lavish, yet war-torn Aniyah Palace players have set foot in Ground War and 10v10 in Modern Warfare.

Players can also expect Hardhat later this season. Hardhat is an additional remastered 6v6 multiplayer map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare along with Aisle 9, a brand new 2v2 Gunfight map.

New Multiplayer Playlists

Throughout Season Three, players can enjoy new game modes including Gun Game Reloaded and Reinfected Ground War.



Whether or not they own Modern Warfare, all Warzone players will be able to jump into new experiences and enjoy new, free content across the massive 150-player Warzone.

Quads are now available in Battle Royale and Plunder, allowing friends to team up in a squad of four and battle it out.

Later this season, additional playlists for Battle Royale and Plunder that limit the pools to specific weapon types and feature high action modes such as Scopes and Scatter Guns.

The Battle Pass also gets a recharge as players can experience 100 tiers of exciting new items and challenges to unlock and use across both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The Season Three Battle Pass also includes: new vehicle skins, Riley the dog’s finishing move, Tomogunchi Black and dozens of Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, cosmetics, XP tokens, COD points and much more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free download. However, the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not required to play Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

