Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha arrives on August 27

Gamers have been told that they will be able to participate in the 'Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha '- which will feature Sledgehammer Games’ new game mode, Champion Hill - between August 27 and 29.

The Alpha will be the first chance for gamers to enjoy 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' ahead of its November 5 release.

A post on the PlayStation blog added: "This will be just a small slice of the overall Multiplayer offering coming to 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' when it launches, but is a great chance for PlayStation players to get their hands on the game and provide valuable feedback to Sledgehammer Games.

"For most PlayStation players, a PlayStation Plus Subscription is not required. Only a console and an internet connection are needed to participate, and no preorder is required."