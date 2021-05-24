Call of Duty: Warzone bans more than 500 000 cheats

More than 500 000 'Call of Duty: Warzone' accounts have been banned for cheating.

'Warzone' co-developer Raven Software confirmed the news after an additional 30,000 players were banned in the space of just 24 hours.

Raven said in a recent tweet: "Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. (sic)"

In recent times, the developer has been required to fix a loophole in the game that allowed players to create unbreakable gas masks.

It's hoped that the move - and other changes of a similar kind - will help to make the video game more fair.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Raven Software revealed plans to "raise the skill ceiling" with their changes to 'Warzone'.

The company said: "There are millions of you, and when we reduce the effectiveness of a weapon, we are bound to make a change to someone’s favourite gun.

"In the same light, we are charged with maintaining the health and integrity of the game. In some instances, this requires us to reduce the effectiveness of some universally cherished weapons. When we make a change like this, our intent is the promotion of diversity. We believe what makes a game truly engaging is choice.

"When we diminish that choice, we take away the agency to play the game your way. With that being said, we feel we are close to a ‘balance homeostasis’ where most options are at the very least viable."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming