Call of Duty: Warzone developer announces more cheating bans

Raven Software has banned a new group of 'Call of Duty: Warzone' accounts. The developer didn't reveal how many accounts were blocked or what the specific infractions were, but this continues the studio's clampdown on cheaters. In a tweet, Raven simply said: "#Warzone anti-cheat update. New banwave earlier today! More to come..." Earlier this year, the studio revealed they had already banned more than 300,000 accounts as it takes aims at cheats. Just last month, they wrote in a blog post: "We have zero tolerance for cheaters across 'Call of Duty' and 'Call of Duty: Warzone'.

"Our focus is to combat both cheaters and cheat providers. Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permabans worldwide since launch.

"We are also continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorized third party software for modding or hacking.

"We are committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all players."

Additional measures being implemented include boosts to internal anti-cheat software and additional detection technology, as well as new resources dedicated to both monitoring and enforcement.

There will also be regular communication updates on progress to ensure more of a two-way dialogue with gamers, plus zero tolerance for cheat providers and - as proven by this week's update - consistent bans.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming