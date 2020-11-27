Call of Duty writer says it was challenging to give players more freedom

'Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War' writer David S. Goyer admitted giving players more freedom was a challenge.

Goyer - who has also worked on the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Batman v Superman' and 'Terminator: Dark Fate' on the big screen - was brought back for the latest game in the series have worked on both 'Black Ops' and 'Black Ops II', and the new title is the first time fans have been able to create their own protagonist.

Speaking to the official 'Call of Duty' blog, he said: "Every time someone plays, it’s going to be a little different because of that, and characters respond in a slightly different way.

"When we were working on the scripts, we needed to come up with six different responses to something, but that’s part of the fun."

Goyer also commented on the way the franchise lets players make real choices, which sets the games apart from other titles.