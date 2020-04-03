Can you escape Raccoon City? Resident Evil 3 available worldwide

Leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, Capcom announced that the survival horror game Resident Evil™ 3 is now available worldwide. This latest entry in the popular selling Resident Evil™ franchise delivers the conclusion to the Raccoon City saga. The story is told through the perspective of one of the games’ most iconic characters, Jill Valentine. Putting players in the role of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, Resident Evil 3 follows her escape from a city ravaged by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Players can also experience a slice of Raccoon City havoc as Carlos Oliveira, a member of the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.). Of course, what is a heroine without an evil adversary getting in the way? What is stopping Jill from escaping the dangerous city is highly intelligent and overpowered bioweapon Nemesis.

Included with the Resident Evil 3 single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an online asymmetrical 4 versus 1 multiplayer game included with Resident Evil 3.

A group of four Survivors must strategically work together to escape the sinister Mastermind's experiments before time runs out.

Each of the selectable Survivors relies on available weapons and unique abilities to help each other.

Survivors should be alert as Mastermind wields a deck of cards to deploy creatures and bioweapons, set traps and manipulate the environment to overwhelm the Survivors.

Notorious Resident Evil franchise villains, including Alex Wesker and Annette Birkin, bring their own style of torment to the Mastermind’s chair.

In a first for the Resident Evil series, players can play as the Masterminds, wielding control control legendary bioweapons such as the menacing Tyrant and the mutated G-Birkin.

Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance will cross-over with the addition of Jill Valentine as a playable Survivor in the multiplayer game in an upcoming free update on April 17.





It is available on PlayStation®4 and the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X.

Watch the launch trailer here:

IOL TECH