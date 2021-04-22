Capcom wanted Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu to be more than just a vampire stereotype

London - Capcom didn't want Lady Dimitrescu to be "stereotypical" in 'Resident Evil Village'.

The game's art director Tomonori Takano has opened up on the studio's goals for the character, and admitted their didn't want the fan favourite to look too much like a traditional vampire.

Takano told Game Informer magazine: "The design of Dimitrescu was going off a vampiric motif.

"But obviously if we had just gone straight in that direction, it would be very stereotypical. We wanted to make sure we created something more memorable."

Instead, the team worked on making her stand out more, which came into fruition through her clothing, as well as her height (9'6").

Takano added: "Talking about clothing as well, if it was just straight-up Gothic clothing, that would be forgettable as well, so we modified it so it stands out a little bit.

"As with the village, we wanted to make sure she had some level of believability, but was memorable."

The developers have also revealed her full name is Alcina Dimitrescu, and the character lives with three other vampiric women in a castle overlooking the village.

Although the trio are referred to as her "daughters", we don't know if they are actually blood relatives.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming