Cape Town will soon get a new virtual reality gaming arcade
SENSEVIRTUAL Arcade will soon launch a new virtual reality (VR) gaming arcade in Cape Town.
The VR gaming arcade will be situated in Sea Point, opposite MOJO Market, and will open to the public in three weeks.
There will be a host of the latest VR experiences, gaming consoles and toys for people of all ages to experience and enjoy. It aims to be the perfect party, event, function and team-building destination in Cape Town.
The arcade also promises to comply strictly with the Covid-19 regulations.
“In terms of Covid, we taking temperatures and customer details as they walk in. We also have internationally compliant ways of having headsets safe for use. Everyone gets their own unique freshly sanitised cover for the headset, so they are the only person after it is sanitised to use it,” the founder of SenseVirtual Arcade, Tyrone Rubin, told IOL TECH.
VR and VR gaming are expected to take off. The global VR market was estimated at $13.06 billion (about R184.41bn) last year and expected to reach $17bn this year, at a compound annual growth rate of 30.56% from 2020 to 2026 to reach $64.69bn by 2026.
The arcade will open at the beginning of July, but those who want to book now can do so at [email protected], or head to https://sensevirtual.com for more information.
