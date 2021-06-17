Cape Town will soon get a new virtual reality gaming arcade

The VR gaming arcade will be situated in Sea Point, opposite MOJO Market, and will open to the public in three weeks.

There will be a host of the latest VR experiences, gaming consoles and toys for people of all ages to experience and enjoy. It aims to be the perfect party, event, function and team-building destination in Cape Town.

The arcade also promises to comply strictly with the Covid-19 regulations.

“In terms of Covid, we taking temperatures and customer details as they walk in. We also have internationally compliant ways of having headsets safe for use. Everyone gets their own unique freshly sanitised cover for the headset, so they are the only person after it is sanitised to use it,” the founder of SenseVirtual Arcade, Tyrone Rubin, told IOL TECH.