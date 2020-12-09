CD Projekt Red vows Cyberpunk 2077 will get a warning after epilepsy risk warning

CD Projekt Red has responded to concerns over certain aspects of 'Cyberpunk 2077' being a potential epilepsy risk. The studio has responded after Game Informer's reviewer branded the game a potential risk based on a pre-release copy of the game, and the company has now commented on social media following the site's PSA on the issue. The team tweeted: "Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA. "Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible." In the EULA, gamers are given a seizure warning regarding the title.

The note reads: "'Cyberpunk 2077' may contain flashing lights and images, which may induce epileptic seizures.

"If you or anyone in your household has an epileptic condition, please consult your doctor before playing 'Cyberpunk 2077'.

"If you experience dizziness, altered vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of awareness, disorientation, any involuntary movement, or convulsions while playing, immediately discontinue use and consult your doctor."

However, the Epilepsy Action charity has urged CD Projekt Red to take further action to make the game "more accessible".

The organisation's spokesperson Louise Cousins said: "These features are unsafe and should have been avoided to make the game more accessible.

"With huge demand and excitement building for its release, it may pose a serious risk to people with photosensitive epilepsy.

"The developers CD Projekt RED should consider how they can update the game to make it safer. A disclaimer warning at the beginning isn't enough."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming