Comic Con Africa to bring games, celebrity guests and artists to thousands of homes through online hub

Comic Con Africa Online will be hitting - and breaking - the internet this Thursday as thousands will head over to www.comicconafrica.online for the largest online pop culture festival in Africa. Almost 6 000 registered fans are expected to attend. Comic Con Africa has created a unique hub that will be the epicentre of all things Pop Culture from September 24 right until Sunday 27 September 2020 - so expect a long weekend of fun, captivating guests and much more. This Con is entirely free to access. Visitors who have already registered will be able to enter their log in details, which Comic Con Africa will send by email the evening before. This will give registered fans an advance sneak peek and we all love sneak peaks. If you have not registered, you will be able to register once the Con opens at 10h00 on Thursday morning.

Once signed in, the hub will open and visitors will find themselves in the Pop Culture galaxy created by Comic Con Africa.

Forget busy halls and difficulties in trying to get to the right venue. This year, different ’planets’ will lead fans to different fandoms.

The Main Stage, hosted on YouTube, features 14 film, series and entertainment celebrities such as Tom Hopper from the Umbrella Academy, Jason David Frank AKA Tommy from the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Chandler Riggs who plays Carl in The Walking Dead, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart of WWE Fame, along with voice artists, Animetubers, and esports shoutcasters.

There will also be a Comics and Art planet that will feature 36 international and local comic artists, illustrators and writers.

Fans can look forward to Battle Sketches, live draws and panels. If you want to find out what it will take to break into the industry, there will also be a Q&A session that promises to give insight into what it takes to be part of the industry.

Fans will be familiar with locals like Sean Izaakse and Team Kwezi, and internationals like Will Sliney, Kevin Eastman – a co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,

Then, of course, there is the planet for all things gaming. Cancel your weekly game night because the Tabletop Gaming planet boasts tournaments, online games, panels and free-to-play games.

The Easy Gaming Group have hustled the largest prize pool for any Magic: The Gathering tournament in Africa to date. Dum Dum Die is hosting midnight Dungeons & Dragons games for After Dark along with awesome prizes from Unplug Yourself.

The Cosplay Connect planet will feature the Virtual Masters competition in partnership with long term partner GES and incredible prizes sponsored by Brother.

To win these prizes or be featured on the Comic Con Africa sites, share your Cosplays on social media with the tags #ComicConAfricaOnline, #WeDareYouToCosplay and #BrotherAtYourSide

The Exhibition Hall is packed with almost 60 epic exhibitors offering amazing weekend deal.

Comic Con Africa’s interactive Quiz Nights became a feature of lockdown, and over the Con there will be six quizzes from Pokémon to Comedy Central and DC. There are hot prizes up for grabs so get in on a quiz in your favourite fandom and take home the coveted top prizes.

Experience the magic at www.comicconafrica.online.

