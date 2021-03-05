Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! will be launching in March

'Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!' is launching this month.

The popular video game series is being adapted to a mobile app named 'Crash Bandicoot: On The Run' as part of its 25th anniversary.

It sees the return of the evil Dr Neo Cortex, who has returned to take control of the multiverse but only Crash and his sister, Coco, can stop him.

Gamers will experience the best of the 'Crash' franchise, including classic characters, bosses, enemies and different lands such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, and Bear It.

Players can sign up early for 'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!' on Android and iOS to receive an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day – a fun and exotic skin which fans may remember from the Crash franchise.