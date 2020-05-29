CS:GO competition added to Gamers Without Borders charity event

The Gamers Without Borders esports charity event announced the addition of a $2 million Counter Strike: Global Offensive division on Thursday.

Six European CS:GO teams will compete in a single-elimination event Friday through Sunday, and two North American sides, 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, will square off in a single show match on Saturday.

Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams' prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

The European CS:GO event will see the teams battling for a $1.75 million prize pool, with $750,000 donated to charity in the name of the winning team and $500,000 being donated on behalf of the runner-up.

Natus Vincere and mousesports were granted byes into the semifinals. G2 Esports will oppose FaZe Clan in a quarterfinal match, with the winner moving on to meet Na'Vi. Fnatic and OG will meet in the other quarterfinal, vying for the right to face off with mousesports.