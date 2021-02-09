Cyberpunk 2077 developer hit by cyberattack, game source codes held ransom

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has fallen victim to a cyber attack. According to the Polish video game maker, the attack compromised some of its internal systems. "An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note," the developer said in a statement. “Although some of our devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data. “We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking the necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach.

“We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm that - to our best knowledge - the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.

“We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident.”

According to a Reuters report, the company's shares dropped 6% by to 270 zlotys ($72.79) by 0841 GMT.

CD Projekt has made headlines recently due to the troubled roll-out of its much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 game.

IOL TECH