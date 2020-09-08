Cyberpunk 2077 developer lays out microtransaction plans

CD Projekt Red wants 'Cyberpunk 2077' players to be "happy" about microtransactions in the multiplayer mode. The highly anticipated game will have some form of "monetisation", but the studio's president Adam Kicinski is adamant he doesn't want "to be cynical or hide something" from gamers. In an earnings call, he said: "Well, we're never aggressive towards our fans! We treat them fairly and we're friendly. "So of course not - we won't be aggressive - but you can expect great things to be bought. "The goal is to design monetisation in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I'm not trying to be cynical or hide something; it's about creating a feeling of value."

His comments echo a similar stance at the likes of EA< Take-Two and Activision, who all want transactions where the customers feel like they have been given value for money.

He added: "Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products.

"The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and ['Cyberpunk 2077'] is a great setting for selling things, but it won't be aggressive; it won't upset gamers but it'll make them happy - that's our goal at least."

The multiplayer mode hasn't been formally announced yet, so it's still unclear what the microtransactions could involve.

However, Kicinski did open up on plans for the single player game, and he confirmed plans for free DLC and paid expansions in a similar way to 'The Witcher 3'.

He said: "You can expect more, actually. We're not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release.

"As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described - as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear."

Bang Showbiz