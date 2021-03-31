Cyberpunk 2077 getting 'closer to going back' on PlayStation store

CD Projekt Red is hopeful about 'Cyberpunk 2077' returning to the PlayStation store. SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski has opened up on the work the studio has put into the game after its divisive launch, but he noted that Sony will make "the final decision". Speaking in an investor call, he said: "We have published several patches. We have just published a really big one yesterday and we have published several hotfixes. "Each and every one of them brings us closer to going back to the PSN store. "However, the final decision, you have to understand, belongs to Sony. We do believe we're closer than further, but of course, the final call is theirs, so let's wait and see."

In December 2020, Sony took action after the mixed reaction to the title's console launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and customers were able to claim a refund on the product.

In a statement, the gaming giant said: "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.

"SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

"Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund.

"Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming