Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 fixes hundreds of bugs

London - Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has released an update for Cyberpunk 2077 with hundreds of bug fixes.

Patch 1.2, a 34GB or more download depending on platform, is live on PC and consoles, with a Stadia update coming later this week, The Verge reported on Monday.

Fixes range from quality-of-life improvements to game-crashing bugs, including improvements to vehicles, police forces, NPC behaviour, quests, and much more.

The full list is available on the game's website, the report said.

The latest patch for the game was delayed after hackers accessed the developer's internal network, forcing the developer to push the release back to late March.