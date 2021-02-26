Cyberpunk 2077 patch delayed

CD Projekt Red has delayed the next 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch.

Red Projekt revealed earlier this month the company had been hit by a targeted cyber attack, with the hacker claiming they accessed source code for 'Cyberpunk 2077', 'The Witcher 3' - including an unreleased version - 'Gwent' and sensitive internal documents.

Now, the studio has said: "While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time.

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates.

"We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get."