Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

'Cyberpunk 2077' has been removed from the PlayStation Store. Sony has taken action after the mixed reaction to the CD Projekt Red title's console launch, and customers can claim a refund on the product. In a statement, the gaming giant said: "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. "Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund.

"Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red recently responded to gamers who have complained about the quality of the game on last generation consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and have vowed to make changes via patches in the new year.

In a statement released on Twitter, they wrote: "First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.

"We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The two patches (coming in January and February) should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.

"They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming