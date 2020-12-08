Cyberpunk 2077 vows day one 43GB update will fix bugs
CD Projekt Red developer Fabian Mario Dohla has promised 'Cyberpunk 2077' will be boosted by a day one patch.
The highly anticipated game has been criticised for the amount of bugs and glitches in the title, but it's said the 43GB update will make a massive difference.
Dohla reassured players that the patched title on console would be "a different game" and suggested the issues were down to reviewers playing the game at a higher setting than their PC could handle.
Responding to fans on social media, he added: "We had those issues in Germany, too.
"It’s mainly streaming issues - when the settings are too high for your setup the game is unable to stream the content and stuff starts to go missing (animations, audio, lipsync, objects).
"Adjust settings and it works waaaay smoother. (sic)"
The game will launch on December 10, with some people getting access early due to shipping errors, review copies and other similar situations.
Asked whether a "fast SSD" would make a difference, Dohla replied: "Yes, absolutely.
"You will run in another bottleneck at some point though if you set everything to max / ultra.
"It seems like many people don‘t understand that this game can make every (!) PC struggle if you go crazy with the settings. Not many games have done this lately."
Bang Showbiz