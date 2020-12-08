Cyberpunk 2077 vows day one 43GB update will fix bugs

CD Projekt Red developer Fabian Mario Dohla has promised 'Cyberpunk 2077' will be boosted by a day one patch.

The highly anticipated game has been criticised for the amount of bugs and glitches in the title, but it's said the 43GB update will make a massive difference.

Dohla reassured players that the patched title on console would be "a different game" and suggested the issues were down to reviewers playing the game at a higher setting than their PC could handle.

Responding to fans on social media, he added: "We had those issues in Germany, too.

"It’s mainly streaming issues - when the settings are too high for your setup the game is unable to stream the content and stuff starts to go missing (animations, audio, lipsync, objects).