Dead by Daylight: The Resident Evil Chapter to feature Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine and the Nemesis

The 'Dead by Daylight Resident Evil' chapter will feature Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine and the Nemesis.

The collaboration between Capcom and 'Dead by Daylight' developer Behaviour Interactive was first announced to gamers at the 'Resident Evil' showcase event in April, and although the characters were not revealed then the details of who will feature in the online horror experience have now been confirmed.

The chapter, which is set to release on June 15, will include the Nemesis as the killer, along with Leon, who first appeared in 'Resident Evil 2', and Jill, who made her debut in the very first 'Resident Evil' game which was released back in 1996.

'Dead by Daylight' is an asymmetrical survival horror game which pits four Survivors against one Killer, with the goal of the game being to evade the Killer long enough for the team of four to escape.

Players controlling Leon as a survivor will be able to use a flashbang that can be crafted to blind or distract the Killer temporarily, whilst the Nemesis - which will be known as The Tyrant in the game - will be able to infect survivors with its T-virus infused tentacles, growing more powerful with each infection. Nemesis will also be aided by various zombies as it hunts the Survivors.

The map for the chapter is based on the Raccoon City Police Department, which is considered to be one of franchise's most iconic locations.

'Dead by Daylight' game creator Mathieu Cote said: "We could not have dreamed of a better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary than by welcoming the legendary characters from 'Resident Evil' into our universe.

"They are at the root of all horror in video games and we are humbled to be able to honor that legacy with a new chapter, thus cementing our own position as the Hall of Fame of Horror."

'Dead by Daylight: The Resident Evil Chapter' will be available on June 15 on PC and consoles. Those who purchase the 'Resident Evil' chapter will also get an exclusive Umbrella Corporation charm for free.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming