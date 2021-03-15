Destiny 2's Forsaken content will be 'vaulted' to maintain balance

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bungie has confirmed some 'Destiny 2' content will be "vaulted". The developer has opened up on plans for the popular title, and admitted the main motivation behind removing bits from the game - with the Forsaken expansion next in line - is to keep everything balance. The company's general manager Justin Truman sad: "Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point. "I think in the same way we don't want eight raids, it's the same thing with storylines - we don't want when a new player enters into 'Destiny', there's five different competing storylines that they could start playing and in some of them, Uldren's a good guy, and in some of them he's a bad guy, and it's not clear if you're playing them out of order." He added that the team want to "curate that experience" for gamers, and they have a lot to consider when it comes to which content to remove.

Justin explained: "We want to curate that experience. We're probably not going to go in strict chronological order - like, oh, the next 'Destiny 2' destination that came in the launch 'Destiny' would be the next one to vault.

"Instead, we're thinking about it in terms of - which one of these destinations or experiences is doing the least to the overall healthy ecosystem?

"And that can range from - which ones have the most exciting experiences that we want to stick around, it could be to do with combatant usage - like, hey, if we get rid of this, there just aren't that many places where Cabal are in 'Destiny 2' anymore..."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming