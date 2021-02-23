Diablo 2: Resurrected will not replace original Diablo 2 game

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ won’t replace the original game. Blizzard Entertainment announced plans for a remastered version of the action role-playing hack-and-slash video game ‘Diablo 2’ – which was released in 2000 for PC and MacOS – during their annual BlizzCon event over the weekend. And whilst news of the remake left some fans concerned that the original game would be discontinued, the developers have now insisted the two games will be completely separate, so those who are fond of the original can keep playing. Speaking to PC Gamer, ‘Diablo’ head Rod Ferguson said: “One of the things we wanted to make sure was that ‘D2’ original stayed ‘D2’ original. We were going to make sure that that game stayed there. Keeping the two games separate was a big part of that." Fans of the game were worried about the remaster following the disastrous remake of ‘Warcraft 3’ last year.

‘Warcraft 3: Reforged’ was plagued by technical issues upon launch and was missing original features, and players were unable to access the first version of the game because the remaster replaced the original client.

In his interview with PC Gamer, Ferguson insisted the team working on ‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ is different to the team who worked on ‘Warcraft 3: Reforged’, and said the blunder was “before [his] time” at Blizzard.

He added: "We've just been really focused on knowing what our goal was, which is making the most authentic ‘D2’ we can for ‘Diablo’ players. Both the nostalgic players and the new players. So that's what we're really focused on."

‘Diablo 2: Resurrected’ is set to be released later this year, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming