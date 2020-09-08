'Dirt 5' delayed until November 6
Codemasters has confirmed the upcoming racing game - which was originally set to launch on October 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC - will be pushed back by a few weeks.
The studio tweeted: "DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year.
"Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us."
The company posted a lengthy statement explaining the decision and thanking fans for their "support and excitement".
Codemasters said: "It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can't thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around DIRT 5, ever since its reveal back in May.
"The positive feedback we've received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it's still very much in sight.
"Don't forget: anyone who owns DIRT 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge.
"More DIRT 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. Get ready for first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of DIRT 5's multiplayer features.
"Stick around - we're just getting started. Again, thank you."
Bang Showbiz