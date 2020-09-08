'Dirt 5' delayed until November 6

Codemasters has confirmed the upcoming racing game - which was originally set to launch on October 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC - will be pushed back by a few weeks.

The studio tweeted: "DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year.

"Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us."

The company posted a lengthy statement explaining the decision and thanking fans for their "support and excitement".

Codemasters said: "It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can't thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around DIRT 5, ever since its reveal back in May.