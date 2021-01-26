Doom developer working on new VR game

Id Software looks to be working on a new VR game. According to a rating on an Australian clarifications board, the developer is teaming up with Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax - who are all listed by name - on a mysterious title listed only as 'Project 2021A'. As reported by GameSpot, the rating - which was filed on January 22 - doesn't give any teasers about the game itself, but the virtual reality game sounds like it could be quite grisly. The ratings for specific types of objectional material include a very high impact under the Violence category, as well as strong Themes and mild language. Although id Software has walked on VR in the past on 2017's 'Doom VFR', the listing suggests this will be an entirely new project.

This comes amid the pending acquisition deal as Microsoft will soon own all of Bethesda's studios, which would include id Software.

While the gaming giant will think about multiplatform releases, Xbox chief Phil Spencer isn't quite as open to the idea of VR coming to consoles.

He previously clarified: "For the people who love VR and the experiences that are being built, no disrespect to any of the teams there.

"My main point was I wanted to be clear with our customers on where our focus was.

"If somebody was waiting for us to bring out a headset for Series X at launch, I was just trying to say, we're not going to do that."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming