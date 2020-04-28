DotA 2: SA reigns supreme in esports test match with Namibia

The South African Protea Team demolished the Namibian team in an online Test Match on April 25th. In the groundbreaking match, South Africa won 2 - 0 in a DotA2 match at the weekend. This comes as team prepare for the International Esports Federation (IESF) 2020 World Championships which is set to be held in Eilat, Israel in November. Teams are bracing themselves for what will be the test of the year and result in world champions being produced in a a number of titles. "The test match is proof that Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) is well on its way to delivering a top-of-the-line team to take part in International Esports Federation's (IESF) 12th World Championships to be held in Eilat in November later this year," said MSSA in a statement.

The Oakhill eSports Club was founded in 2014 when a group of youngsters started playing computer games competitively as a school team.

This gave birth to Team Theory. The team started playing competitively for the Oakhill Club in 2017 and have since made their mark in the esports arena.

They have participated in numerous esports events in the last few years and has climbed ranks to be a force to be reckoned with.

With Covid-19 and teams are under lockdown, national team athletes will be playing from their residences. The games will be strictly monitored to ensure that fair play is enforced.

DotA 2 has already been selected as an official title for such world championships.

The South African Protea team for 25 April 2020 consists of:

Lourens Kok, Ryan Shearer, Simon Shearer, James Armstrong, Chris Coetzee and Diana Barnard. Kok is the team captain and Barnard is the assistant team manager. All players are from the Oakhill club.

With esports being recognised as a fully recognised sport by both SASCOC and the government, gaming is now taken more seriously than ever before. Gaming has already been included into the Asian Games by the Asian Olympic Committee.

