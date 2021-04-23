EA reveals Battlefield collaboration between four studios

EA has revealed DICE, Criterion, DICE Los Angeles and Electronic Arts Gothenburg are working on the new 'Battlefield' game.

The company described the collaboration as the "biggest team ever" for this year's title in the franchise, while Industrial Toys is also making a totally separate 'Battlefield' mobile game set to drop in 2022.

In a blog post, DICE boss Oskar Gabrielson said: "2021 is an exciting time for us here at DICE. Working with more world-class development studios within Electronic Arts, we have our biggest team ever on a 'Battlefield' game for console and PC.

"Our friends at Criterion and DICE LA are working with us on our shared vision for the game, while the team in Gothenburg is taking technology in the game to the next level.

"Together, we are creating a jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy later in 2021."

The team is currently "playtesting" every day, and the upcoming game promises "more players and mayhem than ever before".

Gabrielson continued: "We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can. I can tell you it is a bold step.

"It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction.

"Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before. All brought to life with the power of next-gen consoles and PCs."

