Elon Musk thinks Cyberpunk 2077 should feature self-driving cars

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Elon Musk thinks 'Cyberpunk 2077' should feature self-driving cars. The Tesla CEO has called for electric self-driving vehicles to be included in the CD Projekt Red's game for its players to use, as they are currently just feature as part of the game. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Delamain AI cabs should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them & be electric by 2077 (sic)" It comes after CD Projekt Red delayed the next 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch. Red Projekt revealed earlier this month the company had been hit by a targeted cyber attack, with the hacker claiming they accessed source code for 'Cyberpunk 2077', 'The Witcher 3' - including an unreleased version - 'Gwent' and sensitive internal documents.

Now, the studio has said: "While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time.

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get."

The company is "now aiming" to launch the update next month, and promised further information closer to the release date.

They added: "With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly. Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

Related Video:

BANG ShowBiz Gaming