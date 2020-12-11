Evil Dead: The Game announced, Bruce Campbell set to return as Ash Williams

Bruce Campbell is returning as Ash Williams in 'Evil Dead: The Game'. The 62-year-old actor - who played the iconic character in Sami Raimi's horror franchise - is set to reprise the role in a new multiplayer title from Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games. He said: "I’m excited to be strapping on the chainsaw one more time. “Boss Team and Saber Interactive are planning a huge immersive dealio, and I knew I had to come back. "You’ll be able to step into my shoes and kick some Deadite ass!”

The game - which was announced during The Game Awards on Thursday (10.12.20) - is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S and PC in 2021, and will feature both co-op and PvP gameplay.

The debut trailer unveiled familiar faces and locations from the movie franchise, including Bruce's return as Ash.

In a press release, the studios teased: "Work together as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key artifacts to seal the breach between worlds.

"Or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls!

"Plenty of surprises await in this gore-filled battle against evil that captures the characters, horror, humor, and action from the franchise.

"Battle across memorable locations including the infamous cabin in the woods, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming