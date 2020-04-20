Facebook introduces Gaming tournaments as lockdowns continue, launches gaming app

Facebook Inc has launched a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming as lockdowns around the world continue. This is in a bid to take on Amazon.com Inc's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft Corp's Mixer services, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Facebook Gaming was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the company moved up its plans as coronavirus lockdown keeps people at home. "Investing in gaming in general has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people," the newspaper quoted Fidji Simo, head of the gaming app, as saying. "It's entertainment that's not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together," Simo said.

"Gaming is all about friendly competition, and Facebook Gaming tournaments brings that experience to you wherever you are, whatever game you’re playing.

Here’s how it works. Anyone can start or join a tournament. That could be a casual competition among friends, a creator playing with their chat, or a global esports competition. And it all happens virtually, from brackets to leaderboards, and everything in between." said Facebook in a statement.

There are also charity livestreaming tools where creators can support important causes during a tournament.

"Facebook Gaming tournaments is one way we can all #PlayApartTogether. We’re proud to promote @WHO messaging and fight the spread of #COVID19. Stay home, stay safe and stay informed. Visit @Facebook Community Help to offer or request help to neighbors: facebook.com/covidsupport."

Facebook will be having a tournament feature as "a one-stop shop for everything critically important for tournament organizers", to offer better discovery and functionality for tournament participants and offer developers and communities an easy way to connect.

IOL TECH and REUTERS