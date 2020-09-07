Fall Guys getting a ’chaotic neutral' spinning hammer called Big Yeetus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Washington - According to 'Fall Guys' developers, they are working on "a little something" called Big Yeetus. 'Fall Guys' developers are working on "a little something". The official Twitter account of the game has teased details of something the developers are calling "Big Yeetus". The developers said via the micro-blogging platform: "I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all We're working on a little something that we have been calling...

B I G Y E E T U S

Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up

Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral

Big Yeetus is not your friend

Big Yeetus is not your enemy (sic)"

I've got a SPICY LEAK for you all



We're working on a little something that we have been calling...



B I G Y E E T U S



Big Yeetus will randomly appear in levels - to shake things up



Big Yeetus is Chaotic Neutral



Big Yeetus is not your friend



Big Yeetus is not your enemy pic.twitter.com/nIBBKcf5qM — Fall Guys | BeanBot Activated 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) September 2, 2020

The tweet was posted shortly after it was announced that 'Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout' is set for a medieval themed Season 2.

The hugely popular battle royale game sees players battle it out across a variety of mini games to be named the ultimate champion.

And developers at Mediatonic recently teased the upcoming content for Season 2 of the title, which will see new medieval mini games and costumes added to the game to keep content fresh and exciting.

Introducing the upcoming additions during Gamescom Opening Night Live, lead designer Joe Walsh said: "Today, we just wanted to give everyone their first sneak peak at the rounds and the costumes they can be enjoying as part of 'Fall Guys' Season 2."

Bang Showbiz