Far Cry 6 developers pleased the game was delayed: 'It gave us time to deliver the full experience'

‘Far Cry 6’ developers have said the game’s delayed release date has been “awesome for [them]”, because they had extra time to “deliver the full experience”.

The upcoming first-person shooter game is set to be released in October this year, but it was originally due to launch in February before being pushed back by several months in October 2020.

And whilst the delay was largely due to challenges encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, developers at Ubisoft have said they were ultimately pleased to have extra time to work on the game, as they’ve been able to make the project “really refined”.

Lead designed David Grivel said: “It gave us the time to deliver the full Far Cry 6 experience we wanted to deliver, with quality, on all the platforms that we support. I believe it’s awesome for us because, you know, in this industry it’s not always that we have the time to make things the right way, to really balance them, and make them really refined. That extension [of time] is really welcome, from that perspective.”

‘Far Cry 6’ saw the developers create a “whole country”, which David said posed an “interesting challenge” for his team.

Speaking about the game’s setting in the fictional country of Yaran and its capital, Esperanza, David told Polygon: “It’s [...] the first time that we’ve built a whole country. And that was an interesting challenge for us. [...] How does that work? We have now a capital city, Esperanza, so how do you apply the Far Cry gameplay to urban environments? That was interesting.”

The game is set to launch on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on October 7.

Bang Showbiz