Final Fantasy XIV new patch will add a new chapter to the game

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ is set to get a major update on December 8.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game has been out on PC systems for a decade after it was first released in September 2010, and on Sunday (08.12.20), the title will receive a major patch, bringing a whole new chapter of story to the game.

Square Enix have announced that Patch 5.4 will be titled ‘Futures Rewritten’ and will start a new chapter in the story following the finale of the Shadowbringers main scenario questline.

In the official blurb of the patch, Square Enix said of the new storyline: “Players can continue their attempt to thwart the Empire's warmachina development project alongside Gaius after vanquishing the Sapphire Weapon. However, newly unearthed information alludes to another foe lurking in the shadows: The Emerald Weapon.”

The patch will also introduce the MMO’s own take on the Emerald Weapon from the hugely popular ‘Final Fantasy VII’, which was a superboss who roamed around the bottom of the ocean.