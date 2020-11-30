Final Fantasy XIV new patch will add a new chapter to the game
‘Final Fantasy XIV’ is set to get a major update on December 8.
The massively multiplayer online role-playing game has been out on PC systems for a decade after it was first released in September 2010, and on Sunday (08.12.20), the title will receive a major patch, bringing a whole new chapter of story to the game.
Square Enix have announced that Patch 5.4 will be titled ‘Futures Rewritten’ and will start a new chapter in the story following the finale of the Shadowbringers main scenario questline.
In the official blurb of the patch, Square Enix said of the new storyline: “Players can continue their attempt to thwart the Empire's warmachina development project alongside Gaius after vanquishing the Sapphire Weapon. However, newly unearthed information alludes to another foe lurking in the shadows: The Emerald Weapon.”
The patch will also introduce the MMO’s own take on the Emerald Weapon from the hugely popular ‘Final Fantasy VII’, which was a superboss who roamed around the bottom of the ocean.
The official patch notes read: “With the existence of a warmachina code-named 'Emerald' confirmed, it falls to Warriors of Light to spearhead a pre-emptive strike before this menace can be unleashed upon the world. Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.”
The inclusion of the Emerald Weapon means the MMO now has both of ‘Final Fantasy VII’s superbosses, after the Ruby Weapon was added to the game earlier this year.
Meanwhile, producer and director Naoki Yoshida recently announced a livestream for a ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ announcement showcase event set to take place on February 6 next year, but it’s not yet known what will be revealed during the show.
BANG ShowBiz Gaming