Fortnite adds tennis player Naomi Osaka to Icon skins series

The battle-royal mobile game has included the 24-year old tennis player - who has been ranked No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association - in its lineup of Icon skins, players will be able to dress their character in a range of outfits inspired by the sports star.

In a statement posted to their website, developers Epic Games said: "An inspiration to many, Naomi Osaka — tennis champion, activist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur — is soon taking on her next challenge. And you get to join her on the adventure! Naomi Osaka’s dropping onto the Fortnite Island as the latest member of the Icon Series, with her Outfits and accessories becoming available Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7 PM ET."

Japanese-born Naomi - who is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles and is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion - will be honoured in the game with outfits including Naomi Osaka Outfit, Dark Priestess Naomi Outfit, Royale Racket Pickaxe/Back Bling and Portalforger Paddle Pickaxe/Back Bling, with players being able to purchase the skins in the official game store.

The statement continued: "There are many sides to Naomi Osaka. Refusing to be defined by any one thing, Naomi brings this spirit of individuality with her to Fortnite. Display some of her influences with the fantastical designs of two Naomi Outfits! Also, polish your forehand and approach with matching accessories for each of them."