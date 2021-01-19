Fortnite leak: Is a Tomb Raider crossover with Lara Croft skin on its way?

A Fortnite data miner leaked the codename of a future female crossover skin, Typhoon. Fans determined that the next Fortnite character could probably be Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Fortnite Season 5 set an environment in which it is extremely easy for Epic Games to introduce new characters without breaking its own rules. After Kratos from God of War, Din Djarin and Grogu from The Mandalorian, as well as Master Chief from the Halo franchise, Lara Croft could be the next addition to the famous battle royale. Lara Croft in Fortnite Fortnite data miner "Mang0e" released a few pieces of information regarding this new crossover character on Twitter. Her codename is "Typhoon" and her arrival from a portal will trigger a special flicker effect. In addition, her skin is set to be reactive, which means that it will evolve under special circumstances. All of this pushed fans into speculating about who this new character could be. While Samus Aran from the Metroid franchise was another popular option, Fortnite fans are more convinced it's Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

Leaks and Typhoon

What looked like a simple tweet from the Tomb Raider official Twitter account could in fact explain a lot. Three simple emojis that fit Lara's personality and gameplay also perfectly describe Fortnite. It would be a solid way for the Tomb Raider franchise to make itself known to a younger audience. The "Typhoon" codename also sparked a lot of interest in fans. In her 2013 reboot, Lara Croft is actually lost on an island because of a mystic typhoon triggered by its guardian.

Furthermore, the Fortnite Typhoon skin is a reactive one, which can also fit into Lara Croft's image. In recent games, she received many injuries, leading to her adding bandages after bandages. This could work perfectly as a Fortnite collaboration skin. Finally, with the character having more than twenty years of history, Epic Games would have total liberty in which version of the character to introduce in its game.

But as it is nothing but fan theories at the moment, it could be wrong. Epic Games could instead choose to introduce Samus, whose popularity is also high. Fortnite Season 5 is scheduled to end around mid-March, which is when this new crossover character should make its appearance.

