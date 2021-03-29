Fortnite to fix bug that makes users unable to see through storm

'Fortnite's creators are to patch a bug which stops gamers from seeing through the storm.

The glitch was identified a few days ago, which saw PC gamers able to turn Performance Mode on or off. The handy feature means that if you have selected the performance mode on, you can see clearly through the storm, an advantage over players on different consoles. However, if you turn the performance mode off, users are just greeted with a large purple cloud and are unable to see.

'Fortnite's performance mode was made available in December and promised "significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU".

In a blog post at the time, they wrote: "Performance Mode is opt-in for most users and will launch with support for Battle Royale and Creative mode only. Users running on older hardware will see a prompt pushing them to the mode to try it out as the recommended way to experience the game. Performance Mode can be enabled or disabled at any time through the in-game settings menu and restarting the game ... With the launch of Performance Mode, players will also be able to opt-out of high-resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher installation options page."

Bang Showbiz