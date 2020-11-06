Fortnite to return to Apple devices via Nvidia cloud gaming service - report

Washington - Users of Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Games's "Fortnite" game again via Nvidia's cloud gaming service, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile web browser Safari, the report said. (https://bbc.in/32jXJqy)

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Epic declined to comment.

Nvidia said it would not comment on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms.

The company is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month with support to Apple's iOS.