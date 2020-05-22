Fortnite to screen full Christopher Nolan film

Crossovers are part of what Fortnite does best, and the latest event coming to the game is a full-length feature film from Christopher Nolan. Following popular events around Star Wars and a concert from Travis Scott, Fortnite will screen Nolan's latest film within the Party Royale format this summer. The collaboration was announced by producer Geoff Keighley, who was the in-game host for Fortnite's most recent event. "We will be screening an iconic Christopher Nolan full-length feature film right here on the big screen," Keighley said. "Stay tuned for more details." The film that will stream through Epic's platform was not announced but rumors centered around a "Dark Knight" blockbuster. Nolan's trailer for his upcoming film "Tenet" debuted on Fortnite before it was released on YouTube and other platforms. Epic's Donald Mustard said via Twitter that idea came together organically.

"We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a theater and how sad we were that we can't do that right now -- but how maybe this could be the next best thing," Mustard said.

Tenet is scheduled to debut on July 17 according to the YouTube trailer.

Fortnite is not new to entertainment. Last month, Travis Scott's Fortnite concert certainly lived up to its name, delivering some astronomical viewership numbers.

The event, called "Astronomical," is an online psychedelic concert event hosted by Fortnite with Scott, the 27-year-old rapper, appearing as a larger-than-life avatar.

The opener of the five-concert series took place Thursday night, and Epic Games on Friday announced 12.3 million concurrent Fortnite players took part in the event, a record for Fortnite.

DJ Marshmello held the previous record, reportedly at 10.7 million. What's more, technology and media research firm LightShed reported that an additional 2 million-plus people watched the event on YouTube, Twitch or Mixer.

The second concert took part Friday morning, with another one scheduled for Friday night (midnight ET), and a pair of concerts scheduled for Saturday (11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET).

--Field Level Media