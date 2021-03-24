Fortnite vows to refund after players after battle pass item error

'Fortnite' will give full refunds to players who bought the Wild music track from the in-game shop.

Epic Games has revealed the item - which is part of the Chapter Two Season Six battle pass - was put on sale this week, with some fans angered after the studio promised to never place battle pass items on sale separately.

In a statement on the Fortnite Status Twitter account, they said: "The Wild Lobby Track as made available in the Item Shop today despite also being a Battle Pass Reward.

"We realise that this was a mistake and will be removing it from the Item Shop."

Although there's no explanation for the error, an Epic spokesperson told Eurgamer that the track shouldn't have appeared in the shop, and the mistake didn't signal "a change of any rules around the exclusivity of battle pass items".