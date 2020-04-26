FunPlus Phoenix reach semifinals of LPL spring playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix powered into the semifinals of China's League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs Saturday with a 3-1 win against EDward Gaming.

No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix will meet No. 2 seed JD Gaming in one semifinal Monday. Top seed Invictus Gaming face No. 4 seed Top Esports in Sunday's first semifinal.

FunPlus Phoenix congratulated mid laner Tae-sang "Doinb" Kim after the quarterfinal victory against EDward Gaming for recording his second pentakill and reaching the 1,500 career LPL kills milestone.

The third-place match will be on Wednesday.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.