FunPlus Phoenix reach semifinals of LPL spring playoffs
FunPlus Phoenix powered into the semifinals of China's League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs Saturday with a 3-1 win against EDward Gaming.
No. 3 seed FunPlus Phoenix will meet No. 2 seed JD Gaming in one semifinal Monday. Top seed Invictus Gaming face No. 4 seed Top Esports in Sunday's first semifinal.
FunPlus Phoenix congratulated mid laner Tae-sang "Doinb" Kim after the quarterfinal victory against EDward Gaming for recording his second pentakill and reaching the 1,500 career LPL kills milestone.
The third-place match will be on Wednesday.
The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FunPlus Phoenix lost their final match in the China's League of Legends Pro League on Monday, dropping into third place and missing out on a direct advance to the semifinals.
Top Esports (11-5) swept FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 to finish in fourth place. FunPlus Phoenix (12-4) tied with JD Gaming but lost the season tiebreaker to fall into third.
Team WE (8-8) posted a 2-1 win, beating Oh My God (7-9) in a winner-take-all showdown for the eighth and final playoff spot. Rogue Warriors (7-9) defeated LGD Gaming (5-11) by a 2-1 margin.
Champion Invictus Gaming and JD Gaming moved to the semifinals, with Top Esports and Fun Plus Phoenix advancing to the quarterfinals.
The finals are scheduled for May 2. The winner qualifies for 2020 Mid-Season Invitational.
