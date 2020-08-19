Gamers demand Fortnite African server as 'unplayable’ ping hits SA hard

Cape Town - Twitter was once again ablaze as calls mount for Fortnite to create an African server. #AfricanFortniteServers was South Africa’s top trend on Twitter on Wednesday evening. However, this is not the first time gamers have asked for a server for the continent. In April, gamers in South Africa and around the world called for a server in Africa due to high ping. Many tweeps called on others to spam '#FortniteAfricanServers' in the hopes that Epic Games will create an African server or more servers in general to ease the struggle of high ping. According to tweeps, 100k tweets are needed for the pleas to get noticed by Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Gamers from around the world heard the plea and also took the popular social media site, urging for a server for their African counterparts.

#AfricanFortniteServers we need or servers its unfair do you know how many tournaments id be playing now @FortniteGame we wont help get your game back on app store if we dont get our servers — lesedi (@slayelekga) August 19, 2020

Let's keep doing this so Epic Games has to respond with something, they can't leave their community in the dark for so long. Communication is key.

We need updates on #AfricanFortniteServers and #Fortnitemumbaiservers @FortniteGame @thatdenverguyYT @DonaldMustard @TimSweeneyEpic — Akshat K. (@ItsAkshatBTW) August 19, 2020

#AfricanFortniteServers. This would look better if we had servers pic.twitter.com/DDq8RF7ncO — mzwandile (@mzwandi83871306) August 19, 2020

@FortniteGame @EpicGames

Acknowledge us today. 3 years on unplayable pings, thousands of dollars spent on supporting your game! All we want is a tweet regarding #AfricanFortniteServers — Matt (T90 SlimJeezus) (@Matty_james96) August 19, 2020

I would love to see #AfricanFortniteServers



I've lived in SA and other countries in Africa, there is definitely an amazing competitive gaming community.



However, I have yet to see favorable data posted, and hashtags don't prove anything.



Push credible data, that's my advice. — Ballatw (@Ballatw) August 19, 2020

There is also a Change.org petition, calling for a server for the continent.

“We (are) people from Mauritius island , South African, Indian ocean region are unable to play Fortnite fairly as we are having above 180 ping asia and 225 ping europe. How we are suppose to play with people having 50 ping? So we are requesting at least a server in South africa so that at least we could get above 100 ping. Which we greatly improve our experience in Fortnite. I know you have millions people playing in south hemisphere region so help us also by giving us a nearby server. Playing in 250 ping is ruining our experience. Counting on your support.

GAMER FROM SOUTH AFRICA / INDIAN OCEANS ,MAURITIUS ISLAND AND OTHERS FACING THE SAME ISSUE.“

