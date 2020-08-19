TechnologyGaming
Gamers demand Fortnite African server as 'unplayable’ ping hits SA hard

By Yasmine Jacobs

Cape Town - Twitter was once again ablaze as calls mount for Fortnite to create an African server.

#AfricanFortniteServers was South Africa’s top trend on Twitter on Wednesday evening. However, this is not the first time gamers have asked for a server for the continent.

In April, gamers in South Africa and around the world called for a server in Africa due to high ping.

Many tweeps called on others to spam '#FortniteAfricanServers' in the hopes that Epic Games will create an African server or more servers in general to ease the struggle of high ping.

According to tweeps, 100k tweets are needed for the pleas to get noticed by Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Gamers from around the world heard the plea and also took the popular social media site, urging for a server for their African counterparts.

There is also a Change.org petition, calling for a server for the continent.

“We (are) people from Mauritius island , South African, Indian ocean region are unable to play Fortnite fairly as we are having above 180 ping asia and 225 ping europe. How we are suppose to play with people having 50 ping? So we are requesting at least a server in South africa so that at least we could get above 100 ping. Which we greatly improve our experience in Fortnite. I know you have millions people playing in south hemisphere region so help us also by giving us a nearby server. Playing in 250 ping is ruining our experience. Counting on your support.

GAMER FROM SOUTH AFRICA / INDIAN OCEANS ,MAURITIUS ISLAND AND OTHERS FACING THE SAME ISSUE.“

