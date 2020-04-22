Gamers join forces in call for Fornite African server

Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze as calls mount for Fortnite to create an African server.

This comes as many gamers complained of the ping experienced during playing. The higher the ping, the worse the delay gamers experience. It has been reported that South Africans play on over 100 ping.

Many tweeps called on others to spam '#FortniteAfricanServers' in the hopes that Epic Games will create an African server or more servers in general to ease the struggle of high ping.

Gamers from around the world heard the plea and also took the popular social media site, urging for a server for their African counterparts.