Gamers join forces in call for Fornite African server
Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze as calls mount for Fortnite to create an African server.
This comes as many gamers complained of the ping experienced during playing. The higher the ping, the worse the delay gamers experience. It has been reported that South Africans play on over 100 ping.
Many tweeps called on others to spam '#FortniteAfricanServers' in the hopes that Epic Games will create an African server or more servers in general to ease the struggle of high ping.
Gamers from around the world heard the plea and also took the popular social media site, urging for a server for their African counterparts.
Please everyone tweet #fortniteAfricanservers, we want this trending. it doesn't matter if you don't play Fortnite or arent from SA, I'm sure if whatever game you play or wherever you live didn't have servers you'd want the same thing. PLEASE HELP US!— Panda Want SA Servers (@PandaFNBR) April 22, 2020
This how it goes? #FortniteAfricanServers on god been playing on 200 ping for 2 years. I would like a change @FortniteGame— Bean (@ItsBeann) April 22, 2020
#FortniteAfricanServers (or just more servers in general please, ping is such a huge factor in this game - no one should be playing on 100+ ping)— Codelife (@codelifeYT) April 22, 2020
We got Middle East in 2019. Lets get #FortniteAfricanServers.— Kristian - Fortnite esports (@FortniteBRLive) April 22, 2020
I know there's a strong South African community which has always struggled with ping.
It would be nice to increase the availability of the game around the world for casuals and competitive.
I have never seen this happen in the history of South African Gaming gents 🥰📢📡🤯😤 #FortniteZA #FortniteAfricanServers— Fresh #FortniteAfricanServers (@TheActualFresh) April 22, 2020
If a Community can stand together & Get this Hashtag Trending - I respect it 100% & Support it !— TheCaramelGamer (@TheCaramelGamer) April 22, 2020
Lets get these Servers for the Boys & Girls Back Home 🇿🇦 #fortniteafricanservers #fortniteafricanservers https://t.co/91aH7z0Ogl
#FortniteAfricanServers#FortniteAfricanServers— zozu (@lilzozu) April 22, 2020
If there was ever a time it's now 😳 GIVE ME LOW PING PLEASE I'VE PLAYED ON 180 PING FOR OVER TWO YEARS
