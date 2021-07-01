Gaming industry is rising - All about gaming in this month’s IOL Tech digimag

The lockdown has taken gaming to a new level. There are now as many gamers as there are people who watch TV. And this means that brands now have a huge potential in reaching new customers. The gaming industry saw a sudden growth in 2020 with usage reaching 87% from global internet users between Q4 2019 and Q2 2020. The numbers were unexpected as the same sector saw a huge decline before Q4 of 2019.

Interestingly, the numbers have not budged towards the end of 2020 and it appears that these trends will stay for a good period. It is also being anticipated that its worth will reach $250 billion by the year 2025. Traditionally, gaming was always linked with young males but as of Q2 2020, reports suggest 92% of females aged between 16 and 24 playing games on any device. The same also grew for 55 – 64 year-olds from 57% to 67%. Smartphones are also contributing to the gamer’s growth. Users no longer have to purchase an expensive device. Instead, they can play just about any game on their phones. The use of smartphones for games is more notable in females – especially in the regions of North America and Europe. Gaming giants are no longer each other’s biggest competition. Instead, the industry is widening and includes the social media and ecommerce behemoths who are making gaming a strategic priority. Roughly 2.5 billion people play games, even if many of these don’t count themselves as ‘gamers’, and so it’s little surprise that Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple are making big bets on gaming.