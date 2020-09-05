Gaming platform BAST launches with stellar celebrity line-up

Washington - BAST, a new gaming platform, has just launched with a star-studded line-up. A new gaming platform called BAST has just been launched. The innovative platform is ultimately geared towards bringing gamers of all abilities into direct competition with their favourite celebrities through titles such as 'Call Of Duty', 'FIFA 20' and 'UFC 3'. Speaking about BAST's launch, Wycombe Wanderers footballer Ade Akinfenwa said: "BAST is a fresh and exciting new gaming platform which allows us to connect with fans and gamers directly. The personalised experience is going to re-shape gaming and change esports like never before." Akinfenwa can't wait to challenge some fans via the BAST platform.

He explained: "I'm looking forward to being able to challenge fans to a game of 'FIFA' ... and seeing if anyone can beat my 99 physicality rating #BeastMode - bring it on!"

The likes of Demarai Gray, Ayoze Perez and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City have also signed up to BAST.

And David Meyler is similarly enthusiastic about the new platform.

He shared: "When I'm not playing on the pitch, I'm competing online. I'm hugely excited by the launch of BAST and can't wait to compete against fans on the platform."

Bang Showbiz