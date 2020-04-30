Generation Esports' charity event raises funds for Covid-19 relief

The $30 000 Social Distancing Cup, a charity esports tournament run by Generation Esports, is just past its midpoint. Generation Esports, established earlier this month by the High School Esports League, is devoted to individual players, students from middle school to college, active-duty military and veterans, corporate employees, adult and youth organizations. The new entity's first event, the Social Distancing Cup, is raising funds for low-income families being affecting by the coronavirus pandemic. Tournament participants are invited to make donations to the Social Distancing Cup COVID-19 Response Fund, and proceeds from licensed merchandise are also going to the relief effort. The Social Distancing Cup features daily games in League of Legends, Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics. Two contests apiece on each of the titles are held on weekdays, and six contests apiece are held on weekends. The package for first-place finishers includes $500 and an ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop. The second-place package includes $200 and a ViewSonic ELITE XG240R Monitor, and the third-place package features $100 and other prizes.

Daily registration remains open at www.generationesports.com/social-distancing-cup.

Bethesda Softworks, the video game publisher behind titles such as Fallout 76 and the Doom reboot, announced Monday it will also donate $1 million to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

"With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts," Bethesda said in a joint statement with its holding company, ZeniMax Media.

The donation will split into three parts:

--$500,000 will go to Direct Relief, which specializes in delivering medical supplies and personal protective equipment to hospitals and first responders and healthcare workers.

--$250,000 to UNICEF, the United Nations agency that is working with first responders and healthcare givers to provide relief to children and their families.

--$250,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the communities where Bethesda has studios and offices. "This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world," the statement read.

Bethesda is also encouraging maintaining personal connections while observing social distancing through its #BethesdaAtHome livestreaming campaign.

Field Level Media