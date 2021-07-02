Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut arrives on PS5 and PS4 in August

Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on both PS5 and PS4 consoles, set for August 20, promises to deliver big time. It has been about one year since the launch of the game and the Director’s Cut promises to deliver. It is packed with the original game as well as every piece of additional content Sony has sold to date. Fans can also look forward to a brand-new adventure for Jin.

Iki island “If you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighbouring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period. Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumours of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past,” said Communications Manager at Sucker Punch Productions, Andrew Goldfarb. Iki will have a whole new story and new characters and offer new content including brand new environments to explore, new armour for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques as well as new enemy types. “But can I pet the dog?” Yes, you can and there are even new animals to pet this time around.

On both platforms, Director’s Cut will also offer new Trophies to unlock for the new Iki content. PlayStation 5 players will have access to a few additional new features. Japanese lip sync

After complaints over the lack of Japanese lip sync in the original version of Ghost of Tsushima, cutscenes in Ghost of Tsushima and on Iki Island on PS5 will now offer lip sync for Japanese voice over. Gameplay enhancements Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and the new Iki Island expansion will all take advantage of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the Director’s Cut.

There will also be enhancements to 3D audio on PS5, as well as drastically improved load times, 4K resolution options and framerates targeting 60 FPS. Transferring your save and patches If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, you’ll be able to transfer your save to PS5 to pick up where you left off.

For new players, the new Iki Island content will be available beginning in Act 2 of Ghost of Tsushima, after you have made your way to the Toyotama region. Alongside the Director’s Cut, anyone who already owns Ghost of Tsushima will be able to download a patch containing some new updates. All players will receive a patch with some new accessibility options for alternate controller layouts, as well as the option to enable a target lock-on during combat.

For Ghost of Tsushima: Legends fans, Sony will also be releasing some new updates, including an all-new mode. Price Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch on August 20 for $69.99 USD on PS5 and $59.99 USD on PS4.

Gamers will also be able to pre-order digitally at PlayStation Store, or physical versions from various retailers. If you pre-order at participating retailers, you’ll receive a digital mini soundtrack with tracks from the original Ghost of Tsushima as well as two new songs from Iki Island, and a digital art book featuring a selection of art from Ghost of Tsushima as well as 10 new pieces of Iki Island concept art. If you pre-order at PS Store any time before launch, you’ll get access to download the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima immediately. You will then have the bragging rights to experience the main game early and transfer your progress to pick up where you left off when the Director’s Cut launches in August. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4:

You can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99 USD. This upgrade will become available starting on August 20. Starting on August 20: If you bought Director’s Cut PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade to Director’s Cut PS5 at any time for $9.99 USD